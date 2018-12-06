Cadets fall to TCU in Maggie Dixon Classic

Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore guard Gabby White (#0) handles the ball against TCU. The Black Knights lost 63-38 to the Horned Frogs in the Maggie Dixon Classic Sunday. Photo by Emma Adamsi/Army Athletic Communications Sophomore guard Gabby White (#0) handles the ball against TCU. The Black Knights lost 63-38 to the Horned Frogs in the Maggie Dixon Classic Sunday. Photo by Emma Adamsi/Army Athletic Communications

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Army West Point women’s basketball team fell to TCU, 63-38, on Sunday afternoon in the 2018 Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Black Knights got another double-double from Madison Hovren with 11 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Jess Lewis led Army with 12 points as all of them came from distance. She also led Army with four assists.

The Horned Frogs saw Jordan Moore score 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and she grabbed eight rebounds as well. Kianna Ray posted nine points and nine assists in the win.

HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

• The Maggie Dixon Classic honors the memory of former Army head coach Maggie Dixon, who led the team to the 2006 Patriot League Championship and passed away unexpectedly following that season.

• Maggie’s brother Jamie Dixon is the head men’s basketball coach at TCU.

• This was the first-ever meeting between Army and TCU.

• Hovren reached double digits in scoring for the sixth time this season.

• She added her fifth double-double of the season.

• Hovren is now alone in second all-time in career double-doubles with 38, passing Erin Anthony ‘07.

• Lewis reached double-digits in scoring for the three-straight game and fourth time this year.

• Rookie Alisa Fallon made her third-straight start for Army, while classmate Kate Murray made her fourth consecutive start.

• The Black Knights had 15 points off of 17 TCU turnovers.

• The Horned Frogs had a 30-18 advantage in points in the paint and out rebounded the Black Knights, 46-35.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST QUARTER

• TCU jumped out to an early 13-4 advantage with a 9-0 run.

• The Black Knights bounced back with their own run of eight points and the Black Knights got the score down to one at 13-12. Highlighting the run was Jess Lewis and Libby Tacka hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.

• Army stuck with the Horned Frogs through the rest of the quarter and only had a deficit of one point heading into the second at 17-16.

SECOND QUARTER

• TCU controlled most of the second quarter and outscored Army, 17-4, to take a 34-20 lead into the break.

• Moore had six points in the quarter and Lauren Heard hit a pair of shots from distance with six points in the period as well.

THIRD QUARTER

• Lewis hit another three to start the second half and Hovren traded buckets with TCU and Army cut the lead down to 36-25.

• The Horned Frogs answered with an 11-4 run to end the quarter and led 47-29 at the end of three. Hovren had five points in the frame lead Army.

FOURTH QUARTER

• The Horned Frogs opened the final quarter with a 12-0 run to increase the lead to 59-29 with 6:10 left.

• Lewis ended the run with her fourth 3-pointer, but TCU finished out the game for the 63-38 win.