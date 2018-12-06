Cadets honored as Marshall and Schwarzman Scholars

Five First Class cadets at the U.S. Military Academy have been honored as either a Marshall or Schwarzman scholar.

Recipients of the Marshall Scholarship may study for graduate degrees in any field of study at a university in the United Kingdom. Schwarzman Scholars attend Tsinghua University in Beijing where they study for a Masters of Global Affairs.

This year’s Marshall Scholars from West Point are Class of 2019 Cadets David Bindon, Robert Drummond and Madeleine Schneider.

Class of 2019 Cadets Kevin Colton and Eva Gould received the Schwarzman Scholarship.

Hailing from Canton, Michigan, Bindon is the Brigade Commander, or First Captain, of 4,400 cadets at West Point. While studying mechanical engineering, Bindon has completed a number of technical projects including a fluid dynamics analysis in urban and rural landscapes.

He has a written primer for future cadets’ use in summiting the learning curve associated with his research and ported flight software to cheaper, faster and commercially-available single board computers for the Joint Precision Airdrop System used in the theater of war.

Aside from his academic pursuits, Bindon largely dedicates his time to the development of others. He has served in various leadership positions, ranging from a mentor for 22 high schoolers interested in the Academy to the commander of 1,430 cadets in a crucible summer training experience.

In his career, Bindon hopes to become an Aviation officer and apply his approach to technical problem-solving and his capacity for leadership toward tackling the nation’s most meaningful pursuits in the military and beyond.

Bindon will study for a Masters in Economics and Philosophy at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Masters Degree in War Studies from King’s College London.

Hailing from Haymarket, Virginia, Drummond is a civil engineering major. He has conducted two summer internships at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. where he rewrote the agency’s blast modeling code, completed a year-long project modeling the effects of blast loads on underground structures and conducted a Finite Element (FE) structural analysis that will be used to support the creation of a new FE branch.

Drummond has also travelled with the Chemical and Mechanical Engineering Club to gain an understanding of infrastructure development work throughout Peru. He hopes to combine his interests in sustainable engineering and international development to make an impact on the global infrastructure as an Engineer officer in the United States Army.

Drummond will study for a Masters in Engineering for Sustainable Development from the University of Cambridge and a Masters Degree in City Planning from the University of Glasgow.

Raised in Darien, Connecticut, Schneider is a double major in computer science and mathematical sciences.

Outside of the classroom, Schneider participated in three years of Division I Track and Field and held multiple leadership roles within her academic company.

During the summer of 2017, Schneider worked at Lawrence Livermore National Labs with the Cyber Defenders program and during the summer of 2018 she conducted research with the National Security Agency.

She will continue her research focus this year with three separate research projects to include network security with machine learning, statistical analysis of machine learning bias and parallel computing in the analysis of big data.

Schneider hopes to continue pursuing her research interests in machine learning to better prepare herself for a career as an Army Cyber officer.

She will study for a Masters Degree in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Edinburgh and a Masters Degree in High Performance Computing with Data Science at the University of Edinburgh.

Raised in Johns Creek, Georgia, Colton is pursuing a major in economics and a minor in cyber security.

Interested in foreign affairs, he spent two years as a service volunteer in Japan teaching weekly English classes and assisting in natural disaster relief efforts.

As a cadet, Colton has represented West Point at the International Cadet Conference hosted by the National Defense Academy of Japan and participated in the joint West Point-Yale Peace and Dialogue Leadership Initiative in Israel. In graduate school, Colton hopes to study the impact of religion on modern warfare and apply that knowledge as both an Engineer Officer and a future Foreign Area Officer.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Gould studies economics and Chinese.

From volunteering as an English tutor during her semester abroad in Taiwan, to experience with refugee aid distribution in northern France, Gould has focused her undergraduate career on building up organizations to help others.

At West Point’s Summer Leaders Experience, Gould oversaw the discipline and welfare of more than 1,100 cadets and high school students and now plans training and operations for more than 1,200 cadets as a Regimental Operations Officer.

Gould hopes to join the infantry and combine her interest in development economics and her military leadership skills to help reconstruct post-conflict societies.