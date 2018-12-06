Engineers Black win frisbee title

Photos by Mike Lopez and Col. Richard Melnyk

The Engineers Black team defeated the Department of Physical Education to claim the West Point Ultimate Frisbee Championship Nov. 29. The Engineers Black team included from left to right back row: Lt. Col. Dave Hughes, Capt. Derek Kennedy, Capt. Dan Newell, Lt. Col. Paul Moody, Maj. Pat Dubois, Capt. John Case, Maj. Sam Greulich, Col. Brad Wambeke, Capt. J.D. Caddell. From left to right front row: Capt. Steve McCarthy, Maj. Dave Flaherty, Maj. Daniel Arnold, Capt. Jon Harmeling, Maj. Matt Miller. Not pictured, Capt. Clay Woody.