Cadet Club activities

After the evening’s performances, the cadets met Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon (left center) and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. (Photo by Shahar Azran/UN) After the evening’s performances, the cadets met Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon (left center) and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. (Photo by Shahar Azran/UN)

Glee Club: On Dec. 2, the Glee Club traveled to New York City in order to perform at the main branch of the New York Public Library in support of the library’s annual Open House. On the steps of the library on Fifth Avenue, the Glee Club presented an open and public concert featuring holiday favorites much to the delight of the gathering crowd. After the concert, the club joined the open house festivities in the library, mingling with patrons of the library and enhancing the reputation and message of West Point.

Volleyball: The men’s volleyball team traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan Nov. 30 for a tournament. The team performed well overall and took third place in the tournament going 3-1 on the day. They finished first in their pool by beating Lawrence Tech (25 – 20, 25 – 19) and Eastern Michigan (25 – 13, 25 – 13). They then lost to Aquinas in the gold bracket (25 – 14, 25 – 13), but bounced back and beat Lewis (25 – 20, 25 – 19). Aquinas was a very fundamentally sound team that played consistent volleyball. The team knows following the break it needs to work on playing consistently from point to point.

Cadet Jewish Chapel Choir: The Cadet Jewish Chapel Choir performed the national anthems of Israel and the United States Dec. 6 at the United Nations in New York City as part of the U.N.’s annual Hanukkah celebration.