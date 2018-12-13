DUTY FIRST, SING SECOND: Make it a three-peat! Army victorious over Navy

The Army West Point Football team led the entire game and defeated Navy 17-10 in the 119th Army-Navy Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It was Army’s third straight win over the Midshipmen. Above, with Saturday’s win and their victory over Air Force earlier this season the Black Knights won the Commander-in-Cheif’s trophy outright for the second straight year. It is the first time Army has won the trophy in back-to-back years. See page 12 and 13 for story and more photos. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO