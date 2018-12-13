DUTY FIRST, SING SECOND: Make it a three-peat! Army victorious over Navy
Army Athletic Communications
December 13th, 2018 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
The Army West Point Football team led the entire game and defeated Navy 17-10 in the 119th Army-Navy Game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It was Army’s third straight win over the Midshipmen. Above, with Saturday’s win and their victory over Air Force earlier this season the Black Knights won the Commander-in-Cheif’s trophy outright for the second straight year. It is the first time Army has won the trophy in back-to-back years. See page 12 and 13 for story and more photos. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO
Junior running back Kell Walker (#5) breaks free from the Navy defense. His 51-yard run set up Army’s first touchdown of the game. Photos by Cadet Amanda Lin
Senior defensive back Mike Reynolds (#10) breaks up a Navy pass. Photos by Cadet Henry Guerra
Along with the game on the field, Saturday’s Army-Navy game also included the annual march-on prior to kickoff, the prisoner’s exchange at midfield and a visit from President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. Photos by Cadet Bobby Norwood, Cadet Samantha Price and Michelle Eberhart.