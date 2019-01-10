Army Football finishes season in AP Top 20

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Football achieved its final goal of the 2018 season when it was announced as the No. 19-ranked team nationally by the Associated Press.

“We are incredibly excited to have earned the recognition of the Associated Press as one of the nation’s top teams in 2018,” head coach Jeff Monken said. “Our team set a pre-season goal to finish in the top-25 and I am so proud of this accomplishment for our players, our staff, and especially our seniors.

“This honor brings distinction to West Point, the Long Gray Line, and the men and women who serve our nation around the world in the United States Army.”

The Black Knights’ season was highlighted by an 11-win campaign, marking the first time in program history they’ve achieved that feat.

Another high point was winning the Commander In Chief’s Trophy outright in back-to-back seasons for the first time.