Commandant recognizes staff and faculty for service, achievements

Photo by Bryan Illyankoff/USMA PAO Photo by Bryan Illyankoff/USMA PAO

The 77th Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, hosted an award ceremony and town hall Dec. 17. Staff and faculty were recognized for their years of service and achievements during the ceremony. Awards presented were USCC Command Team coins, Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service, Basic Army Instructor Badge and the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service. It was the first time that USCC awarded any staff with the Basic Army Instructor Badge upon successful completion of the Training and Doctrine Command’s require in accordance with TR600-21. Recipients were Sgt. 1st Class Allen Rollins, Sgt. 1st Class Dominador Rubang, Sgt. 1st Class Isaac White, Capt. David Black, Capt. Robert Davis, Capt. David Frost, Capt. John Goodwill, Capt. Ryan Scott, Capt. Zachary Willey, Lt. Col. Erik Kober and Beau Pendergraft. Additionally, Rick Metro (below) was recognized for 40 years of service. When the award presentation ended, Gilland thanked all the staff for a successful semester. He also discussed the importance of Force Protection, specifically the current and upcoming changes to the U.S. Corps of Cadets. Some of the changes, like the addition of turnstiles, will not only affect the Corps of Cadets, but also those who work in and around Cadet Area. The USCC Command Team, along with its staff and faculty, take pride in a job well done for AY19-1 and eagerly anticipate AY 19-2.