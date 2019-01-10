Earning German Badge

On Dec. 13, the “German Team West Point,” Lt. Col. Michael Breuer, German Liaison officer at West Point, and Sgt. Maj. Stephan Engel, Exchange NCO in the Department of Military Instruction, awarded 164 West Point and international cadets with the German Armed Forces Badge of Military Proficiency (GPB). A total of 469 GPB’s were awarded in 2018 at West Point, not only to cadets, but also to staff and faculty members, the West Point Band, the West Point Military Police, Soldiers of the Keller Army Community Hospital, U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School and the Cadet Summer Training Task Force. Courtesy Photo