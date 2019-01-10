Late run helps Women’s Basketball past Loyola

By Matt Faulker Army Athletic Communications

Senior guard Jess Lewis dropped a season high 20 points to help lead the Army West Point Women’s Basketball to a 69-57 victory over Loyola on Sunday afternoon in Patriot League action at Christl Arena. Senior guard Jess Lewis dropped a season high 20 points to help lead the Army West Point Women’s Basketball to a 69-57 victory over Loyola on Sunday afternoon in Patriot League action at Christl Arena.

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team closed out the game on a 14-1 run to earn the 69-57 victory over Loyola on Sunday afternoon in Patriot League action at Christl Arena.

Senior guard Jess Lewis dropped a season high 20 points thanks to 5-of-10 shooting from three-point land, while senior forward Madison Hovren tallied her ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Freshman forward Lindsey Scamman came off the bench and scored a career best 12 points and added seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

The Greyhounds were led by Taleah Dixon with 17 points, going 8-of-14 from the floor, while Stephanie Karcz posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Army highlights and game notes

• This was the 17th meeting between Army and Loyola in the series.

• Army has now won four games in a row against the Greyhounds with Sunday’s win.

• The Black Knights are now 12-5 all-time against Loyola and 7-2 at home.

• Sophomore forward Jessica Rawls made the third start of her career for the Black Knights.

• Junior guard Morgann Yancey has started in each of Army’s last five games.

• Freshman guard Sarah Bohn made the starting lineup for the first time during her rookie campaign.

• The starting lineup for today’s game was the seventh different one used by the Black Knights.

• Army shot 42.9 percent and is 4-1 when shooting over 40 percent from the field.

• The Black Knights had three players in double figures for the second time this year and are 2-0 in those game.

• Hovren reached double digits in scoring for the 11th time this season and 65th time in her career.

• Hovren tallied her 43rd career double-double and ninth this year.

• It was her 10th game this year with 10 or more rebounds.

• Lewis reached double digits for the sixth time this season and first since dropping 18 against Yale on Dec. 11.

• Scamman scored a career high 12 points in the win and nine of the 12 came in the second half.

• She also set a career best for rebounds with seven on the day.

• Army outrebounded the Greyhounds by a 45-32 margin.

• The Black Knights are now 5-0 when scoring 60 or more points in a game and is 6-0 when giving up less than 60 points.

How it happened

First quarter

• The Black Knights were led by Lewis’ three-point shooting as she was 4-of-4 from distance through the first 10 minutes as Army led 16-9.

• Army held Loyola to two points for most of the first but the Greyhounds got to within seven with the final five points of the quarter.

Second quarter

• Loyola came out of the break and went on an 11-2 run over the first five minutes to take a 20-18 lead on a layup by Dixon. Both Dixon and Courtney Vannoy led the visitors in the first half of the second quarter with four points apiece.

• Army crawled back into the game thanks to a jumper by freshman guard Alisa Fallon and then a 3-pointer from Bohn to cut the Loyola advantage to 26-23.

• Bri Betz-White hit a three of her own on the next trip down the floor and then Scamman dropped a three-point play to make it 29-26 with 13 seconds remaining.

• The Greyhounds answered with a layup from Karcz to close the scoring at 31-26 with Loyola leading.

Third quarter

• The Black Knights came out ready to play in the third quarter and took a 39-37 lead with just under five minutes to play thanks to a 9-2 run.

• Scamman contributed by hitting two shots during the run, while Hovren added five points.

• Army hung onto the lead heading into the fourth at 48-46. Freshman forward Kate Murray had four points down the stretch of the third, while Bohn also hit a jumper.

Fourth quarter

• Loyola was able to gain a one-point lead at 56-55 with 3:16 left in the game, but Army didn’t panic.

• The Black Knights answered with a 14-1 run to close out the game for the 69-57 win.

• Lewis started the run with four quick points and Hovren finished it off with the final seven points, including going 7-of-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.