Twenty-four members of the Class of 2018 graduate in December

By Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Families, staff and faculty watched 24 U.S. Military Academy cadets graduate and receive their diplomas Dec. 21 in Robinson Auditorium. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO Families, staff and faculty watched 24 U.S. Military Academy cadets graduate and receive their diplomas Dec. 21 in Robinson Auditorium. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb hands a diploma to a U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 Cadet James Mbony during the December Graduation Dec. 21 at Robinson Auditorium. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb hands a diploma to a U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 Cadet James Mbony during the December Graduation Dec. 21 at Robinson Auditorium. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO

Every year, West Point holds four graduation ceremonies, the traditional graduation in May and secondary graduations in June, August and December for those who were hindered by medical, academic or military challenges. This year’s December graduation was Dec. 21 with 24 Class of 2018 cadets graduating at Robinson Hall.

Although there is some disappointment and temporary disillusionment of not being able to graduate with their whole class, most come to the decision to continue because in the end, it is all worth it.

“It’s exciting that I finally made it,” Class of 2018 Cadet Charles Anderson said. “I wanted this commission so much that it was worth the wait.”

Anderson is an engineering graduate and his first post is at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

“I’m excited, it is just part of the journey,” Class of 2018 Cadet James Dobson said. Dobson graduated but will not be commissioned due to a medical disqualification.

“It can be real like that sometimes,” Dobson said.

Members of the Class of 1968, the 50-year affiliate class for the Class of 2018 were on hand in support of the graduates.

Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb presented diplomas and commissioning bars to the graduates and spoke to the Class of 2018 in her graduation speech.

“I am honored to preside over this special occasion and I am very proud of our latest soon-to-be graduates and officers who have successfully completed the challenging leader development that West Point delivers,” Jebb said. “To our graduating cadets. I know you must be very excited to meet today’s benchmark. Graduation from West Point is a special occasion and you have much to be proud of. Today’s ceremony is a fitting day to years of physical, intellectual and military preparations. You persevered and congratulations. You are here.”

Jebb thanked the family, friends, staff and faculty in the audience for their support for the graduating cadets.

“There is a team of people behind every cadet,” Jebb said. “And we greatly appreciate all you have done to get them ready for today.”

Upon graduation, the Class of 2018 is entering a world of uncertainty with a constantly changing Army and Jebb advised the cadets to “embrace that uncertainty, it is the space in which you will thrive.

“Your journey to this day,” Jebb continued. “And the journey you are about to undertake, you might heed the few words of Sir Edmond Hillary, the man who first conquered Mount Everest.”

“While on top of Everest, I looked across the valley towards the great peak Makalu and mentally worked out a route about how it could be climbed. It showed me that even though I was standing on top of the World, it wasn’t the end of everything. I was still looking beyond to other interesting challenges.”

“You have taken on a challenge and climbed many mountains during your time as a cadet,” Jebb said. “As you celebrate your graduation, you should pause and appreciate how the West Point experiences have prepared you for your coming challenges.”