Army Hockey, Air Force skate to 2-2 draw

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior defenseman Dalton MacAfee scored a goal and also added an assist as Army West Point Hockey finished in a 2-2 tie against Air Force Jan. 12 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Senior defenseman Dalton MacAfee scored a goal and also added an assist as Army West Point Hockey finished in a 2-2 tie against Air Force Jan. 12 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team skated to a 2-2 draw with Air Force Jan. 12.

It was the first time in program history that both games of a series ended in a tie, including the Jan. 11 tie.

The Jan. 12 game was the 10th time this season, Army garnered multiple power play goals.

Freshman forward Colin Bilek and senior defenseman Dalton MacAfee each netted goals for the Black Knights. MacAfee also added an assist in the game, while junior forward Dominic Franco dished out two helpers.

How it Happened

• The Black Knights had a standout first period controlling the puck on both ends of the ice.

• Army had the only power play of the frame and took advantage scoring one minute in to the extra-man opportunity.

• Franco and MacAfee helped change ice dropping the puck to the right circle.

• Bilek was waiting and beat Billy Christopoulos on his glove side.

• The Falcons netted a goal halfway through the second period to tie the score at 1-1.

• The lead was short lived as the Black Knights were able to net another on the power play with 2:50 on the clock.

• Freshman forward Eric Butte won the faceoff and got the puck to Franco behind the net.

• Franco wrapped it around the boards to MacAfee and, as the seconds were ticking down on the power play, the senior captain scored five-hole on Christopoulos with no angle.

• Air Force scored an even-strength goal nine minutes into the third period to re-tie the game at 2-2.

• The Black Knights took their first penalty of the game with eight minutes remaining in the third.

Army highlights and game notes

• Bilek netted his sixth goal of the year and third on the power play.

• The freshman boasts 13 points so far this season.

• MacAfee returned to the score sheet for Army with his third power play goal of the year and an assist in the other scoring play.

• The senior leads the Black Knights with 20 points after his goal and assist tonight.

• It was MacAfee’s eighth multi-point game in 2018-19 and 13th in an Army sweater.

• MacAfee now boasts six career points opposite the Falcons.

• Franco posted his fifth multi-assist game in his career tonight.

• It was the first of the season for the junior also marking his 15th career multi-point game.

• Sophomore goaltender Jared Dempsey turned aside 24 shots on the night.

• The Black Knights and Falcons tied both games in a series for the first time in program history.

• Overall, the two service academies are tied 1-1-8 in overtime contests.