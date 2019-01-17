Army West Point Gymnastics places third at West Point Open

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

January 17th, 2019 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
  The Army West Point Gymnastics team placed third at the 28th annual West Point Open team finals Jan. 11. The Black Knights combined for a team score of 392.100.            Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

::

The Army West Point Gymnastics team placed third at the 28th annual West Point Open team finals Jan. 11. The Black Knights combined for a team score of 392.100.
Senior Cole Casanova finished second in the All-Around with an 80.050 which ties his career-high.
Freshman Mathew Davis placed sixth in his collegiate gymnastics debut with marks of 76.200.

Army highlights and meet notes
• Casanova posted two career-highs in the competition.
• The senior captain notched a 13.800 on still rings to place seventh and then a 13.500 on pommel for seventh as well.
• Davis’ best finish was second on the floor exercise with a personal best 14.300.
• Junior Erik Del Cid led the way for the Cadets on vault with a career-high 14.350 score while capturing second place.
• Junior Rex Scott was Army’s top finisher on high bar with a 12.800 score for a career-best.

Competition
• Davis placed second on floor exercise and advances to Saturday’s finals round.
• Scott (12.800) captured the seventh-place position on high bar and was followed by Davis (12.700) and junior Alejandro Suarez (12.650) who also finished in the top-10 and advanced.
• Casanova paced the team on parallel bars with marks of 13.500 and competed in the individual finals event.
• Sophomore Taka Giese (12.350), senior Elijah-Ty Phelps (12.200) and Davis (10.700) all posted personal best scores on the parallel bars.
• Three Black Knights placed in the top-10 on pommel horse in Casanova (7th-13.500), senior Brandon Shively (9th-13.300) and Scott (10th-13.250).
• Still rings saw Casanova leading the way with a career-high 13.800, while sophomore Matthew Martin posted a career-high 12.950 to place 17th.
• As a team, the Black Knights captured a 66.300 on rings, just shy of a program record in the event.
• Del Cid’s personal best 14.350 on vault led the way for Army. Davis and Casanova tied for seventh with 13.900 marks.
• Giese turned out a career-high 13.000 tonight.

Individual finals qualifiers
• High Bar—Suarez, Davis, Scott;
• Floor Exercise—Davis;
• Pommel Horse—Casanova;
• Still Rings—Casanova;
• Vault—Casanova, Davis, Del Cid;
• Parallel Bars —Casanova.