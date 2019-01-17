Army West Point Gymnastics places third at West Point Open

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Gymnastics team placed third at the 28th annual West Point Open team finals Jan. 11. The Black Knights combined for a team score of 392.100.

Senior Cole Casanova finished second in the All-Around with an 80.050 which ties his career-high.

Freshman Mathew Davis placed sixth in his collegiate gymnastics debut with marks of 76.200.

Army highlights and meet notes

• Casanova posted two career-highs in the competition.

• The senior captain notched a 13.800 on still rings to place seventh and then a 13.500 on pommel for seventh as well.

• Davis’ best finish was second on the floor exercise with a personal best 14.300.

• Junior Erik Del Cid led the way for the Cadets on vault with a career-high 14.350 score while capturing second place.

• Junior Rex Scott was Army’s top finisher on high bar with a 12.800 score for a career-best.

Competition

• Davis placed second on floor exercise and advances to Saturday’s finals round.

• Scott (12.800) captured the seventh-place position on high bar and was followed by Davis (12.700) and junior Alejandro Suarez (12.650) who also finished in the top-10 and advanced.

• Casanova paced the team on parallel bars with marks of 13.500 and competed in the individual finals event.

• Sophomore Taka Giese (12.350), senior Elijah-Ty Phelps (12.200) and Davis (10.700) all posted personal best scores on the parallel bars.

• Three Black Knights placed in the top-10 on pommel horse in Casanova (7th-13.500), senior Brandon Shively (9th-13.300) and Scott (10th-13.250).

• Still rings saw Casanova leading the way with a career-high 13.800, while sophomore Matthew Martin posted a career-high 12.950 to place 17th.

• As a team, the Black Knights captured a 66.300 on rings, just shy of a program record in the event.

• Del Cid’s personal best 14.350 on vault led the way for Army. Davis and Casanova tied for seventh with 13.900 marks.

• Giese turned out a career-high 13.000 tonight.

Individual finals qualifiers

• High Bar—Suarez, Davis, Scott;

• Floor Exercise—Davis;

• Pommel Horse—Casanova;

• Still Rings—Casanova;

• Vault—Casanova, Davis, Del Cid;

• Parallel Bars —Casanova.