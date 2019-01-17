Davis, Casanova shine in WPO individual finals

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Mathew Davis and senior Cole Casanova (above) finished in the top-6 in all the events they qualified for at the West Point Open individual finals Jan. 12 at Christl Arena. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Gymnastics team was well represented in the West Point Open individual finals Jan. 12 at Christl Arena.

Freshman Mathew Davis and senior Cole Casanova finished in the top-6 in all the events they qualified for.

Army highlights and meet notes

• Casanova represented the Black Knights in four events, while Davis competed in three.

• Casanova set a season-high mark on the vault with a 14.000. He tied for second in the event.

• Davis captured second on the floor with a 13.850 and third on high bar with a 12.650.

Competition

• On high bar, junior Alejandro Tombrink was also successful for the Black Knights with a 12.600 to tie for fourth.

• Casanova placed third on parallel bars by turning out a 13.000. The senior captain registered a 13.350 on still rings and a 12.400 on pommel.

• Davis was sixth on vault with a 13.800.

Upnext

• The Black Knights host Penn State Saturday at the Lou Gross Center. The meet will begin at 2 p.m.