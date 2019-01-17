Keller leads MEDCOM in satisfaction survey, receives 5-star rating

By Robert K. Lanier Public Information Officer Keller Army Community Hospital

Keller Army Community Hospital was No. 1 in the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) for patient satisfaction, as documented in the TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey (TRISS) for Fiscal Year 2018, Fourth Quarter.

Keller was ranked number one, out of 19 hospitals in MEDCOM, and is the only hospital to receive a five-star rating.

“I would—first—like to thank the beneficiaries whose input is integral in Keller’s ability to continually improve upon the services we provide,” said Col. Brett H. Venable, commander, Keller Army Community Hospital. “I would also like to recognize the dedicated men and women of Keller who understand (medical) readiness of our Soldiers and beneficiaries remains the Army’s and Keller’s number-one priority.”

These surveys measure beneficiary user satisfaction with inpatient experiences. The TRISS reports on the experiences of adults who receive medical, surgical and inpatient services from the Military Health System’s direct care MTFs and through the Military Health System civilian network of providers purchased care arrangements.

The survey is conducted for TRICARE’s Defense Health Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation division.

“The patient experience starts with a Soldier or beneficiary walking into the hospital for care, and concludes with their full recovery,” said Col. Sarah Williams-Brown, Keller’s deputy commander for Nursing & Health Services. “The entire Keller team has a part in Keller’s five-star rating. This is a phenomenal accomplishment and something to be extremely proud of. I want to personally thank the staff for their dedication and the outstanding care of our Soldiers and beneficiaries.”

The TRISS instrument incorporates questions developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) initiative.

The goal of the HCAHPS initiative is to uniformly measure and publicly report patients’ experience with their inpatient care through use of a standardized survey instrument and data collection methodology.

The information derived from the survey can be useful for internal quality improvement initiatives, to assess the impact of changes in operating procedures and to provide feedback to providers and patients.

Comparison of this data, with the results from previous surveys as well as comparisons to civilian benchmark data, will measure Department of Defense progress in meeting its goals and objectives of high quality healthcare.

Star ratings stem from algorithms based on CMS. In order to be rated, Keller must have at least 100 returned surveys back within four quarters.

The star rating is based on the following overall satisfaction: Communication with Nurses; Communication with Doctors; Responsiveness of Hospital Staff; Pain Management; Communication about Medicines; Discharge Information; Care Transitions; Cleanliness of Hospital Environment; Quietness of Hospital Environment at night; Overall Hospital Ratings; and Recommend the Hospital.