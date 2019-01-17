Men’s Swimming & Diving bests Bucknell

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team continued to stay in rhythm and secured a 203.5-91.5 victory over Bucknell Jan. 12 in a Patriot League dual meet in Lewisburg, Pa. The Black Knights (4-2, 2-1 Patriot League) won 12 events opposite the Bison (3-4, 3-3 Patriot League) en route to their second consecutive league victory. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team continued to stay in rhythm and secured a 203.5-91.5 victory over Bucknell Jan. 12 in a Patriot League dual meet in Lewisburg, Pa. The Black Knights (4-2, 2-1 Patriot League) won 12 events opposite the Bison (3-4, 3-3 Patriot League) en route to their second consecutive league victory. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

Coming fresh off a Friday win, the Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team continued to stay in rhythm and secured a 203.5-91.5 victory over Bucknell Jan. 12 in a Patriot League dual meet in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights (4-2, 2-1 Patriot League) won 12 events opposite the Bison (3-4, 3-3 Patriot League) en route to their second consecutive league victory.

Army notables

• The Black Knights got off to a strong start once sophomore Brian McKenrick, junior Brady Almand, junior Kevin Doo and sophomore Josh Zock came up with a win in the 200 medley relay after finishing at 1:32.49.

• When it came time for the 1000 free, senior Tom Ottman bested the competition with a time of 9:26.63, nearly 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

• The top-two spots in the 200 free went to Army as freshman Kevin Lin won the event at 1:41.87, before sophomore Graham Ungrady touched the wall at 1:43.43.

• In the 100 back, it was McKenrick topping the field with a first-place time of 50.88.

• Army made it five-straight event wins after freshman Evan Zhang was victorious in the 100 breast. The freshman posted a time of 56.42.

•The run did not stop there as the Cadets swept the 200 fly, led by junior Peter Mikheyev’s time 1:50.43. Sophomore James Bilbrey (1:50.87) and junior Arthur Fan (1:53.83) followed.

• Another sweep ensued as Zock paced the 50 free at 20.72. senior Brandon McCredie came in second at 21.05, just barely beating out teammate junior Hogan Harper, who touched the wall at 21.06.

• In the 100 free, Doo was the first swimmer to finish once he posted a time of 46.30. Junior Nathan Hein took second with a time of 46.83, before sophomore Billy Webber rounded out the top-three at 47.06.

• McKenrick continued his successful day in the pool and the sophomore claimed the win in the 200 back at 1:52.17. He was followed by Mikheyev (1:52.24) and senior Jay Yang (1:52.96).

• Zhang (2:02.01) and Ty Dang (2:06.10) finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 breast.

• The top-three spots in the 500 free were captured by Army once Ottman (4:34.00), Lin (4:36.65) and freshman Jack Venker (4:44.45) paced the event.

• Doo highlighted the 100 fly with a first-place showing. He won the event at 49.47, while Bilbrey followed at 50.56 to seal the meet win for Army.

Wender’s words

“It’s been a challenging stretch for our team after reporting to training camp on Dec. 29,” head coach Mickey Wender said. “We challenged everyone in training at a new level and we’ve put in a lot of hard work that will pay off at the league meet in 28 days. Picking up a pair of Patriot League wins feels good.”