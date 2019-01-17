Receiving branch in Spain while taking language abroad

By Class of 2019 Cadet Jason Ricardo Pulido

These past few months, some U.S. Military Academy cadets have studied abroad at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain. For me, as one of them, it has been an experience I believe will forever enrich my military career. The military has always been a people’s business, in that in order to find success, we as leaders must have the ability to connect with people and attempt to understand people different from ourselves.

One instance that demonstrated this concept of shared understanding is when I found out my branch. Being part of the class of 2019, my classmates found out their branch last November together in Eisenhower Hall.

Though I wanted to be part of that experience with my classmates, the second best thing was sharing this moment with my Spanish friends.

Even though their branching is different from ours, they wanted to share every moment with me. Class of 2020 Cadet Mark Baker made me an envelope containing my branch—similar to the ones my classmates had. He then gave my envelope to the Spanish cadets so they could present my envelope to me.

I opened it in front them, the people that I was alongside during hard and long summer training events, classes and briefs in Spanish that they had to often translate, and in various Spanish cities where they showed me things that would be unique to my time here.

They knew I wanted Military Intelligence and when they saw my excited face as I opened my envelope, they cheered alongside me, knowing I would be an intelligence officer.

Another fond memory is when my roommate, 2nd Lt. Alferez Iago Neira Soto invited me to Barcelona with some of the people in our company.

They had never been to Barcelona, so for us all, we were exploring an amazing city, trying to find the iconic tourist spots as well as staying true to authentic Spanish culture. And even though it was also their first time in Barcelona, they ensured I was enjoying my time, because they still thought of me as their guest in their home.

The friendships I made, the training I completed with them, the cities they showed me, all of it was significant because I was building relationships with future Spanish officers; leaders I hope to work with again.