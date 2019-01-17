Record Breakers: Cadet Parachute Team earns golds, national record at NCPCs

By Nancy Koreen Director of Sport Promotion for U.S. Parachute Association

Members of the Army West Point Cadet Parachute skydiving team won multiple gold medals and set a new national record at the 2018 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships, the oldest and biggest collegiate skydiving event in the world, held Dec. 26-31 at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, Arizona.

This year’s championships drew more than 70 collegiate skydivers from around the country to compete for the title of national collegiate champion in four spectacular skydiving disciplines: Formation Skydiving, Vertical Formation Skydiving, Sport Accuracy and Classic Accuracy.

West Point cadets won gold in the two-way, four-way and six-way formation skydiving events, as well as novice sport accuracy.

In formation skydiving, the team leaps from an aircraft more than two miles above the ground and then races against the clock to form prescribed geometric formations in freefall before opening their parachutes.

Two-way team members were Class of 2021 Cadets Zach King and Evan Peterson. Four-way team members were Class of 2019 Cadets William Derrick, Johnathon Muraski, Thomas Rounds and Jeremy Stanley. The six-way team included those on the four-way, along with Class of 2019 Cadets Michael Colella and McKenzie Bell.

The six-way team also set a new national record by completing the six-person formation in a mere 8.56 seconds after exiting the airplane.

In addition, Class of 2021 Cadet Rachel Kinnison won gold in the novice sport accuracy event. In this event, skydivers try to land their parachutes as close as possible to a target while flying across the ground at high speeds.