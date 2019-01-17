West Point Band kicks off Masterworks Concert Series

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will kick off its 2019 Masterworks Concert Series with a performance titled “American Journey” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to 2 p.m. Sunday. This concert is free and open to all.

However, starting in 2019, all West Point Band concerts at Eisenhower Hall will be ticketed through Eventbrite. Reserve your free tickets in advance by visiting www.westpointband.com, or at westpointband.eventbrite.com.

Join the West Point Band for its first performance of the year with “American Journey,” a melodic mix of American music from masters of our time, including selections from John Williams’ American Journey, Set No. 3 of Timothy Broege’s Three Pieces for American Band and Alex Shapiro’s celebratory Homecoming.

We’ll also travel across the pond with a performance of British composer Peter Graham’s sentimental and virtuosic euphonium solo Brillante, featuring Staff Sgt. Phil Broome.

A sprinkling of Sousa marches along with some vocal jazz tunes sung by Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger round out this entertaining program by the Army’s oldest band.