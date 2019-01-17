Wrestling dominates over Binghamton on mat

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Lane Peters excited the Army crowd as he recorded a first-period pin of his opponent, Zack Trampe, during Army West Point Wrestling’s 30-7 victory over Binghamton Sunday at Gillis Field House. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore Lane Peters excited the Army crowd as he recorded a first-period pin of his opponent, Zack Trampe, during Army West Point Wrestling’s 30-7 victory over Binghamton Sunday at Gillis Field House. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Wrestling team opened its home dual schedule with a 30-7 victory over Binghamton Sunday at Gillis Field House.

The Black Knights improved to 3-2 on the year and 3-0 in duals against Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association opponents.

Army jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after the first two matches with junior Trey Chalifoux earning a 7-1 decision over Audey Ashkar and sophomore Lane Peters exciting the Army crowd with a first-period pin against Zack Trampe.

The Black Knights won eight of the 10 matches on the day with three bonus point victories.

How it happened

125 lbs.—Junior Trey Chalifoux dec. over Audey Ashkar, 7-1 (Army leads, 3-0);

133 lbs.—Sophomore Lane Peters pinned Zack Trampe at 2:46 (Army leads, 9-0);

141 lbs.: Anthony Sparacio dec. over freshman Corey Shie, 8-2 (Army leads, 9-3);

149 lbs.—Junior Noah Hanau dec. over Frankie Garcia, 5-3 (Army leads, 12-3);

157 lbs.—Freshman Markus Hartman maj. dec. over Dylan Wood 14-1 (Army leads, 16-3);

165 lbs.—Junior Cael McCormick dec. over Aidan Monteverdi, 8-7 (Army leads, 19-3);

174 lbs.—Ben Harvey dec. over Vincent DePrez, 7-2 (Army leads, 22-3);

184 lbs.—#8 Lou DePrez maj. dec. over junior C.J. Morgan 10-1 (Army leads, 22-7);

197 lbs.—#5 senior Rocco Caywood tech. fall over Anthony DePrez, 16-1 (Army leads, 27-7);

285 lbs.—Freshman Ben Sullivan dec. over Joe Doyle, 7-4 (Army leads, 30-7).

Army highlights and game notes

• Army has defeated Binghamton in each of their last four duals dating back to the 2012-13 season.

• The Black Knights open their EIWA dual season 3-0 for the second time in three years.

• Head coach Kevin Ward notched his 15th dual victory against an EIWA opponent while at Army.

• Chalifoux posted his 15th win of the season.

• Peters earned his personal-best fourth pin of the season.

• The Uhrichsville, Ohio, native collected his fifth career dual win.

• Hanau improves to 2-0 on his career in dual matches.

• Hartman and Sullivan notched their first collegiate dual wins.

• McCormick picked up the fifth dual win of his career.

• Harvey secured the team victory for the Black Knights with his 15th career dual victory.

• Caywood documented his 70th career victory.