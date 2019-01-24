Cadet Club activities

Crew: Army West Point Crew competed against the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) during the annual exchange Jan. 19 at West Point. Army defeated RMC with an overall time of 2:00.47, which was 6 minutes and 30 seconds faster than RMC.

The competition is a series of head-to-head 2,000-meter erg races where the fastest times are aggregated to determine the overall winner.

For this year’s competition, six Varsity Men, three Novice Women, eight Novice Men and one Coxswain competed in seven heats. The event concluded with a mixed relay race and an awards ceremony.

Catholic Chapel: On Jan. 17-18, Class of 2020 Cadet Truman Gabriel led 22 cadets from the West Point Catholic Chapel on the fifth annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C., to attend the Opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life.

In addition, the cadets took a tour of the Saint John Paul II National Shrine and celebrated Mass with His Excellency, Timothy Broglio, the Archbishop of the Military Services for the United States.

This trip section gave all cadets the opportunity to reflect on two principles that are fundamental to our military profession—the intrinsic value of all human beings and the defense of human life.