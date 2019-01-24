From the Foxhole…Buehler remembered by her colleagues in DMI

Maj. Carmen Bucci Department of Military Instruction

This past week, the Department of Military Instruction mourned the loss of one of its own. On Jan. 12 at 3:08 p.m., Mrs. Neania D. Buehler lost her heroic and courageous battle with cancer.

She left an indelible mark on all those she served with, touched and influenced across 28 years of collective Army active duty and civilian service.

Her journey in the Army began in 1978 as a personnel records clerk and then a Radio Telephone Operator. Buehler spent most of her adult life living abroad in Germany, but returned in 2004 to begin her career as an Army civilian.

With over 15 years of incredible service, she served in a variety of administrative and leadership positions including at West Point Stony Child Development Center, the Lee Area Child Development Center and the Keller Army Community Hospital before finally finding her home in the Department of Military Instruction as the department’s Education Technologist.

While serving in DMI, Buehler expertly fulfilled a multitude of roles within the department headquarters.

Throughout her years of service to the department, the university and ultimately to the cadets, she worked tirelessly to make DMI a better place.

Although she made the department more effective and efficient, she will not be remembered for her professional accomplishments—though there were many.

Buehler will instead be remembered for her spirit, her kindness, her devotion and her humanity. She wrote her name on the hearts of those she served with, and for.

To know Buehler was to be inspired by her. The department, the university and our community are smaller without her. She will be missed, but she will never be forgotten.

She leaves behind her husband, Manfred Buehler, as well as, two adult children Jonathan (Lubbock, Texas) and Tasha (Columbia, South Carolina) and three grandchildren.