Give the Gift of a Lift to assist older adults

Patricia A. Reynolds

“Give the Gift of a Lift.” The Friendly Visitor Program urgently needs volunteers to assist older adults in Orange County.

In our towns, many older adults and those who have disabilities live alone and enjoy their independence. Unfortunately, some are isolated, separated from their families or are in need of a caring friend. In about two hours per week volunteers make a difference by providing: transportation to local appointments, help with grocery shopping and home visits.

Our volunteers have an impact on the life of their neighbors. Friendly Visitor volunteers are trained and go through a background check at no charge to them and are insured while they volunteer. The Friendly Visitor Program partners with Orange County Office for the Aging and the Jewish Family Services of Orange County.

I lived in Fort Montgomery from 1969-2014 and have recently become a volunteer with the Town of New Windsor Friendly Visitor Program. I know there are numerous individuals within the Town of Highlands that could benefit from this program. I also know residents of Fort Montgomery, Highland Falls and West Point always come together to assist anyone in need. “No one can do everything but everyone can do something”.

To register for training or for more information, contact Paula Blumenau, outreach and volunteer coordinator, at 845-341-1173, ext. 305 or email pblumenau@jfsorange.org.

Thank You,

Patricia A. Reynolds

New Windsor Friendly Visitor Program

Advisory Board Member