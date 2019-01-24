Hockey shows fight in comeback victory over RMC

By Ally Kiern Army Athletic Communications

Junior goaltender Matt Penta earned his first start in net and picked up the win after turning aside 16 shots as part of Army West Point’s 5-2 victory over RMC Jan. 19 at Christl Arena. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Junior goaltender Matt Penta earned his first start in net and picked up the win after turning aside 16 shots as part of Army West Point’s 5-2 victory over RMC Jan. 19 at Christl Arena. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

Trailing 2-1 in the third period, the Army West Point Black Knights scored four straight goals in a 10-minute span to secure a 5-2 victory over international rival RMC Jan. 19 at Christl Arena.

The Black Knights continued on to a 12-game unbeaten streak in the series with RMC and now boast an eight-game winning streak.

How it happened

• The Black Knights controlled the first period with a 13-3 shot advantage.

• Sophomore forward Mason Krueger dinged the pipe eight minutes into the frame, but the score stayed knotted at 0-0.

• The Paladins got on the board first scoring with 14:50 on the clock in the second stanza.

• Army evened the score close when senior forward Taylor Maruya stole the puck in the defensive zone and passed it up to senior forward Tipper Higgins. He moved it to sophomore forward Kevin Dineen who had an open shot on RMC’s Brad Van Schubert for the score.

• A minute in a half later, RMC went ahead, 2-1, on a power play opportunity.

• Freshman forward Colin Bilek scored two goals 45 seconds apart to give Army the go-ahead.

• After a string of penalties from the Paladins, junior forward Brendan Soucie received a feed from Bilek and scored on the five-on-three advantage to pad Army’s lead with 1:35 remaining.

• Junior forward Zach Evancho tallied an empty-netter to put the game away.

Army highlights and game notes

• Junior goaltender Matt Penta earned his first start in net and picked up the win after turning aside 16 shots.

• Army posted a season-high 53 shots on the night.

• Bilek tallied three points in the contest on two goals and an assist.

• Two of the rookie’s points were on the power play.

• Dineen notched his first-career point against the Paladins with the Cadets’ first goal.

• Soucie scored his second goal opposite RMC.

• He now has three points against the international rival.

• Evancho tallied an empty netter for his first goal against the Paladins.

• Franco, MacAfee and Fleckenstein were also in the assist column.

• The senior class boasts a 4-0 record against RMC.

Up next

• Army hits the road to take on RIT Friday and Saturday night in Rochester, New York.