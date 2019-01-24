Navy Sweep: Men’s Basketball pulls away in final minutes over Navy

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

In a two-point game with 2:48 left to play, the Army West Point Men’s Basketball team went on an 11-2 run to pull away and top service-academy rival Navy, 72-61, in a Patriot League game Jan. 19 at Christl Arena.

The Black Knights (9-10, 4-2 Patriot League) continued their home success, picking up their third consecutive league win at Christl Arena this season after defeating the Midshipmen (6-11, 3-3 Patriot League).

Junior guard Tommy Funk stayed hot and delivered a stellar performance on the court by filling up the stat sheet. The junior tallied a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while knocking down four 3-pointers. He added a game-best seven assists to pair with six boards.

Junior forward Matt Wilson was a bruiser down low in the paint, coming away with a double-double after totaling 17 points and 11 boards to go along with a career-best three blocks.

Sophomore guard Lonnie Grayson was the third Cadet to record double-digit points as the sophomore notched 10 in the win.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army earned its first win over Navy in Christl Arena since Feb. 11, 2012 when the Black Knights took a 69-63 decision in double overtime.

• It was the Cadets’ largest victory over the Mids since a 75-62 win on Jan. 14, 2012.

• Funk posted his second-straight 20-point game and fifth of his career. The Warrington, Pennyslvania, native added his 14th contest with at least five assists this season.

• He tied Alex Morris and Josh Miller for 12th in single-season assists with 119.

• Wilson tallied his fourth double-double of the year.

• His 11 rebounds tied him with Tanner Plomb for 17th all-time at the academy.

• Army recorded single-digit turnovers for the seventh time this season.

• The Black Knights scored 15 points off 13 Navy turnovers.

• The Cadets assisted on 71 percent of their makes from the field.

• It was the 30th-straight game that Army recorded double-digit assists as a team.

• Navy was the seventh opponent that the Black Knights’ defense held to less than 70 points at Christl Arena this year.

How it happened

• Despite Navy establishing an early dominance on the glass, the Midshipmen and Black Knights were separated by one point, 36-35, at the half. Both sides shot over 40 percent in the opening frame but struggled to get in rhythm from long range.

• Navy led 34-28 following a 10-2 run with 1:03 remaining, but the Cadets countered with a 7-2 run that was capped by a buzzer-beating three from Funk to close out the half. The junior guard went 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep for a team-best 11 points heading into the break.

• It was a battle of runs to open the second half as the Black Knights got the scoring started with a 7-2 run. However, the Midshipmen responded with 10 unanswered points to go ahead 48-42. That advantage did not hold as Army punched right back and took a 54-50 lead following a 12-2 spurt that was finished off by back-to-back 3-pointers from Alex King with 10:02 on the clock.

• The two sides continued to fight it out on the hardwood for a long stretch and with 2:48 left to play, the Black Knights led 62-60. Despite Navy’s hard-fought comeback attempt late in the game, the Cadets remained composed and outscored the Midshipmen 10-1 to secure the service-academy victory on their home court.