Navy Sweep: Women’s Basketball holds off last Navy surge

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women's Basketball team and the cadets in the crowd celebrate after a last second failed three-point attempt by Navy secured Army's 55-52 win, Jan. 19 at Christl Arena. Senior forward Madison Hovren scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Army West Point defeat Navy 55-52 Jan. 19 at Christl Arena. Junior guard Morgann Yancey knocked down two three-pointers, including this shot, and scored eight points total during Army West Point's victory over Navy 55-52 Jan. 19 at Christl Arena. Freshman forward Lindsey Scamman puts up a shot for two of her 11 points while shooting 4 for 7 from the field.

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team used a 16-2 second-half run to pull ahead of rival Navy before holding on for a 55-52 win Jan. 19 at Christl Arena.

Army halted Navy’s five-game winning streak in the series thanks to 15 points and nine rebounds from senior forward Madison Hovren. Rookie forward Lindsey Scamman added 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Freshman guard Alisa Fallon contributed on the boards with a game-high 10 rebounds, while senior guard Jess Lewis finished with eight points and five assists.

The Black Knights shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from distance in the game.

Navy had three players in double figures with Kolbi Green leading the way with 13 points, while Bianca Roach and Jasmine Bishop had 10 apiece.

Navy shot 33.3 percent from the floor and was 26.9 percent from behind-the-arc.

The win was not for a Star in the Army-Navy Star Series, presented by USAA. The Star will be awarded on Feb. 16 down in Annapolis, Maryland.

Army highlights and game notes

• This was the 72nd all-time meeting between Army and Navy.

• Army halted a five-game winning streak by the Mids and cut the series lead to 37-35.

• The Black Knights won over Navy at West Point for the 15th time in the series.

• The Black Knights were victorious over the Mids at Christl Arena for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

• Head coach Dave Magarity is now 12-14 against Navy during his 13 seasons at Army.

• Sophomore forward Jessica Rawls made the seventh start of her career for the Black Knights.

• Junior guard Morgann Yancey has started in each of Army’s last nine games.

• Freshman guard Sarah Bohn was in the starting five for the third time.

• Hovren reached double-digit scoring for the 15th time this season and 69th time in her career.

• Hovren is in sole possession of fifth place on Army’s all-time scoring list with 1,463 career points and is four points away from Alex McGuire (‘09) for fourth place.

• Scamman scored in double digits for the second time in her career.

• Lewis recorded five or more assists in a game for the 13th time in her career and eighth time this year.

• Lewis posted over five assists for the eight time this year and her seven in Saturday’s game was one off her career best.

• With those assists she surpassed 200 in her career.

• Four of Fallon’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass and the rookie only had one turnover on the day.

• Army won for only the second time when scoring under 60 points.

• The Black Knights are now 8-0 when holding their opponents under 60 points this season.

• Army is now 6-1 when shooting over 40 percent from the floor.

• This was the closest margin of victory for the Black Knight all season.

• All previous 16 games were won or lost by 10 or more points.

• The Black Knights had a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint.

• Army won for the second time this season when trailing at the half.

• The Black Knights have won back-to-back games for the second time this year.

How it happened

First quarter

• The Mids got out to an early 10-5 lead thanks to a pair of threes by Roach and Green. Army cut the lead to three at 17-14 with 2:20 left in the quarter before the Mids scored the final seven points of the frame to hold a 21-14 advantage at the end of one.

Second quarter

• Neither team was able to get it going early in the second quarter, but Coleman added a three to give Navy a 27-18 lead at the 4:50 mark. Fallon had the first four points for Army in the quarter.

• The Black Knights turned it on out of the timeout and finished the half on a 9-2 run to cut the Navy lead to 29-27. Scamman was incredible in the closing moments with five of her seven first-half points, while Lewis hit a big three during the run.

Third quarter

• Army struggle out of the gate in the second half and had two points in the first five minutes, but freshman forward Kate Murray made a nice move for two and then Yancey hit a big three to get Army within one at 35-34 with 4:28 left on the clock in the quarter.

• The Black Knights earned their first lead of the game since two minutes into the contest with Hovren scoring four points in the final minute of the frame. Army then took a 40-38 lead into the final quarter.

Fourth quarter

• Army’s success continued into the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to start to build its largest lead at 10 points at 50-40 with 3:34 left on the clock. Hovren scored five points to be a catalyst during the run, while Bohn dropped in a three and Scamman hit two free throws.

• Navy got four points back, but Lewis sunk a huge 3-pointer with 2:14 left and then hit a jumper to give Army a 55-44 lead at the 1:26 mark.

• The Mids, however, didn’t go away as Bishop hit a layup and then Morgan Taylor hit a three from the top of the key. She answered again with another three off an Army turnover which cut the lead down to 55-52 with 45 seconds remaining.

• After another Army turnover, Navy had a pair of chances to tie the game in the final 10 seconds but both shots hit iron and Army won 55-52.