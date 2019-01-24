West Point celebrates a ‘Knight to Remember,’ ‘70s style

By West Point Public Affairs

The Benny Havens Band transformed its look to fit the "Knight to Remember" '70s-themed evening at West Point. Fashion and hairstyles from the 1970s dotted the dance floor at the "Knight to Remember" Jan. 12 at Eisenhower Hall. Photos by Maj. Ireka Sanders/PAO

Sports fans know what it takes to make a team. The massive recruiting effort it takes to get the right players into the right positions is daunting. The process of taking all those individual talents and having them come together for a common purpose is what the Army calls building esprit de corps.

West Point hosted a “Knight to Remember,” a ‘70s-themed get-together with live music, Jan. 12 to build camaraderie, esprit de corps and teamwork across the entire West Point community and to celebrate a successful 2018.

“We wanted as many from the West Point team as possible to come together to appreciate one another and to celebrate our shared accomplishments here at USMA,” Col. Mark Bieger, U.S. Military Academy chief of staff, said.

The DJ hyped the crowd while the band led everyone through the steps to the hustle. The laughter throughout the room reflected a genuine sense of enjoyment, some seldom left the dance floor while others sat at their seats to groove to the music.

“The best part of anytime we perform is watching what music can do to people,” said Emily McAleesejergins, a vocalist for the Benny Havens Band, which performed at the event. “We especially enjoyed watching the superintendent lead us all in the most epic Soul Train.”

The event transported West Point back to ‘70s with platform shoes, bell bottoms and psychedelic colors sprinkled throughout the room. It was an opportunity for everyone to share a time period experience with teammates from across the community in a relaxed environment.

“I would attend again,” said Terry Albritton, U.S. Military Academy chief diversity officer. “It was a wonderful time had by all. The members of USMA Enterprise let their hair down to celebrate a time period of our history in ‘70s fashion. I enjoyed the music provided by the DJ and band, the line dancing, Soul Train Line, ‘70s attire and hair styles.

“We should definitely do something like this in the future,” Albritton continued. “Maybe the ‘80s. Scheduling this after the new year was perfect.”

The next team building event will be in August after the completed integration of West Point Class of 2023—theme, location and date to follow.