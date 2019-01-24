Wrestling takes final five matches in win at Penn

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

After being tied at 10 after the first five matches, the Army West Point wrestling team won the final five matches of the evening to capture a 28-10 victory over Penn on Sunday afternoon at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights improved to 5-2 on the season and 5-0 in EIWA matches, while the Quakers dropped to 1-5 and 0-1 in conference.

The heart of Army’s lineup came through once again as the Cadets powered through the matches from 157 to 197 pounds, going 6-0 and outscoring their opponents by a combined 55-14. Army picked up bonus point wins over that stretch from freshman Corey Shie (141 lbs.), junior Ben Harvey (174 lbs.) and junior Noah Stewart (184 lbs.).

How it happened

• 125 lbs.: Carmen Ferrante inj. def. over junior Trey Chalifoux at 4:28 (Penn leads, 6-3);

• 133 lbs.: Sophomore Lane Peters dec. over Doug Zapf, 4-2 (Tied, 6-6);

• 141 lbs.: Shie maj. dec. over Grant Aronoff, 16-7 (Army leads, 10-6);

• 149 lbs.: #14 Anthony Artalona maj. dec. over junior Noah Hanau, 13-3 (Tied, 10-10);

• 157 lbs.: Junior Lucas Weiland dec. over Jacob Lizak, 7-0 (Army leads, 13-10);

• 165 lbs.: Junior Cael McCormick dec. over Evan DeLuise, 12-6 (Army leads, 16-10);

• 174 lbs.: Harvey maj. dec. over Jake Hendricks, 11-1 (Army leads, 20-10);

• 184 lbs.: Stewart tech. fall over Ryan Farber, 15-0 (Army leads, 25-10);

• 197 lbs.: #4 Rocco Caywood dec. over Patrik Garren, 10-7 (Army leads, 28-10);

• 285 lbs.: Ben Sullivan dec. over Ben Goldin, 2-0 (Army leads, 3-0).

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights won their 700th dual in program history.

• Army improved to 5-0 on the year against conference opponents, its best start since 2005-06.

• Stewart earned his fifth technical fall of the season and 19th in his career.

• Caywood notched his 20th victory of the year.

Ward’s words

• Head coach Kevin Ward—”Consistency for this team is key, and we are fortunate to have some veteran guys who help provide that. So having them in the lineup whether it’s first or last is good for us. As we continue to strive to improve, our veterans lead the way. Even though we only have one senior in the lineup, we have some strong leaders.”