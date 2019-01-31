Academic departments host open houses for Class of 2022

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Class of 2019 Cadet Grant Hall talks to Class of 2022 cadets about majoring in chemistry during an open house. Class of 2019 Cadet Grant Hall talks to Class of 2022 cadets about majoring in chemistry during an open house.

As their second semester at the U.S. Military Academy gets into full swing, the cadets in the Class of 2022 have a very important decision to make—their major.

The window for Plebes to select their major officially opened last week. West Point currently offers 36 majors, including data science, which is a brand-new offering. To help the Class of 2022 cadets in their decision process, each of West Point’s academic departments hosted open houses Jan. 24 where cadets could talk to faculty and upperclassmen about the majors they are interested in.

“No matter the major you choose, it is going to help you to better understand the human dimension of war. Whether you pick something in STEM or whether you pick something in the humanities and social sciences,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board, said. “You need to choose your major based on your passion. You have had a semester now of college level learning, but I would urge you very much to take the time to get to learn about the different subjects before you make your decision.”

Class of 2022 Cadet Madeline Friedland took Jebb’s advice to heart and decided to cast a wide net in her search for the perfect major. Friedland made trips across the academy as she visited the law department, life sciences and the Chinese department. Although they are all very different, Friedland said her goal was to follow her passions and see which faculty she best connected with.

“I really like science and I am taking Chinese this year and found this new passion. I think what is really going to help me decide is when I talk to the faculty and which is going to push me more to be the best in that discipline,” she said. “The Chinese program director came and talked to us and he is a very enthusiastic man about the major. He also made very good points on why you should study Chinese. It kind of messed with my head, because I was thinking life science solidly and now, what about this new thing I just discovered?”

For Class of 2022 Cadet Thomas Batt, the decision was considerably easier. Within an hour of the open houses starting and the sign-up window opening, he had already made his choice to major in chemical engineering. The major will enable him to continue to expand the passion he found for chemistry in high school, while at the same time getting the chance to build things, he said.

The decision was equally easy for Class of 2022 Cadet Cameron Barlow who chose to major in nuclear engineering. The fact that it sounds cool to say you are a nuclear engineer factored into the decision, he said, but he mostly decided after talking with upperclassmen and looking at everything the major offers.

“I’ve talked to a lot of upperclassmen and future projects and places I can go with it are a big thing and future applications,” Batt said. “I always wanted to be an engineer and at first, I was looking into mechanical, but I talked to people and they said the work isn’t the perk. I talked to someone about nuclear engineering when I heard it was a major here and, so far, what I’ve heard about it is amazing.”

Batt might be getting company in the nuclear engineering department in Class of 2022 Cadet Garret Mathews, but instead of signing up the first day he said he’s going to take about a week to decide between nuclear engineering, electrical engineering, space science and IT.

“I think the main tipping point for me to pick was the opportunity to work with computers,” Matthews said of why he is leaning toward nuclear engineering. “That was the main thing I was worried about not being able to do. I was interested in nuclear before this, but I was worried I wouldn’t have the opportunity to work with computers. Since they have the computational design class, I think that is what will help me ultimately decide.”

Class of 2022 cadets have until March 1 to declare their major.