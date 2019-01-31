Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation accepting applications for annual scholarship program

By Balfour Beatty Communities

Applications are now being accepted for the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation scholarship program for the 2019-20 academic year. All residents living in Balfour Beatty Communities housing—including spouses and children—who are pursuing a degree are eligible to apply.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation Scholarship Program recognizes those residents who are students or aspiring students excelling academically and looking to make a difference both in and out of the classroom.

Scholarship applicants must currently reside in Balfour Beatty Communities housing and plan to attend or already attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2019, or be enrolled in a program of study designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

The Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting the post-secondary educational goals of residents who live in a Balfour Beatty community.

More than 300 academic scholarships have been awarded to residents, including active duty service members and their dependents, since the program was established in 2009.

Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $2,500, with the potential for being larger for exceptional submissions. Achievements made by our applicants, both in academics and community participation, consistently inspire us every year.

We’re honored to be able to assist them in their academic endeavors through our scholarship program.

For more details regarding scholarship requirements and to complete an online application, visit the Foundation’s website, www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted no later than March 22.