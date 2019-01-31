Bindon speaks to D.C. WP Society

Courtesy Photo

Class of 2019 Cadet and First Captain David Bindon speaks to former USMA graduates and parents at the West Point Society luncheon in Washington, D.C. Jan 23. Bindon updated grads on recent academic changes to study days, class schedule shifts, capstone projects and scholarship recipients. He also discussed the new Army fitness test to be implemented in 2020, branching and talent-based management system and increased combat arms slots, upcoming international Sandhurst competition and the Cadet Character Educational Program, and MX400, an officership class for Firsties.