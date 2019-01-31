Boo Corrigan to depart, takes N.C. State job

By Army Athletic Communications

The U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday that Boo Corrigan (left), Army West Point’s athletics director, has accepted a new position at North Carolina State University. Courtesy Photo The U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday that Boo Corrigan (left), Army West Point’s athletics director, has accepted a new position at North Carolina State University. Courtesy Photo

The U.S. Military Academy announced Wednesday that Boo Corrigan, Army West Point’s athletics director, has accepted a new position at North Carolina State University.

“This is not a surprise to us,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, U.S. Military Academy superintendent, said. “Boo is one of the best athletic directors in the business. He is a leader of character who knows how to build teams and win honorably. He has championed Army Athletics here at West Point and without a doubt will do the same for North Carolina State.”

Corrigan has been the athletic director at West Point since March 2011. In support of building a winning culture at West Point, Corrigan has presided over one of the most successful eras in Army West Point’s recent history with the Black Knights achieving milestones and setting records.

Corrigan has guided the Black Knights to incredible achievements with victories over Navy, surpassing ambitious fundraising goals, upgrading several facilities, adding three varsity sports and creating a new brand identity, all while cadet-athletes continue to raise the bar academically.

Army operates a 28-sport intercollegiate athletic program, highlighted by its nationally recognized football team.

Under the direction of head coach Jeff Monken the Black Knights finished 11-2 this season and closed the season with a win over Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll. The Black Knights earned the Commander in Chief’s Trophy in back-to-back years for the first time in their history and have won bowl games in three-straight years for the first time in program history.

Throughout his time at West Point, Corrigan has overseen a program that owns 21 Patriot League regular season or tournament championships and sent 14 teams to the NCAA postseason. A total of 81 cadets have also earned a major award from their conference.

Corrigan, the 2017 NACDA Athletic Director of the Year, continues to advance the athletic experience for cadet-athletes, coaches, alumni, fans and administrators all while abiding by the warrior ethos.

Under Corrigan’s leadership, Army has added women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s rugby to its offering of sports with nearly a quarter of the Corps of Cadets, around 1,000, competing in varsity sports.

Through his guidance, the Army A Club has seen a 30 percent increase in membership, to nearly 6,000 members in 2018, while increasing the total money raised annually by 200 percent from $2.5 million annually to approximately $7.5 million.

Corrigan has also led significant growth of the Athletic Department’s endowments establishing 16 new funds, more than doubling the number of endowments, and growing the department’s total endowment funds by more than $18 million in his tenure. In addition, Corrigan made raised more than $35 million is support of new and renovated facilities for our programs.

Corrigan has strengthened and expanded Army Athletics’ relationships in several key areas. In his tenure, Army has secured a new apparel agreement with Nike, a new pouring rights contract with Coke and has brought in the Aspire Group to enhance ticket sales and better serve Army season ticket holders. Corrigan also crafted the Team Army concept, a comprehensive plan designed to add significant value to Army’s corporate sponsorships, while maintaining the tradition of West Point Athletics.

Army also partnered with Nike to complete a successful rebranding initiative in the spring of 2015. Corrigan ushered in a new logo and word mark for Army West Point as part of the rebrand.

Cadet-athletes have continued to thrive in the classroom under Corrigan’s watch. In his seven-plus years, Army has boasted 17 Academic All-Americans, including nine first-team selections.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Army boasts nine Patriot League Scholar-Athletes of the Year, including four from last season and one CoSIDA First Team All-District honoree.

A national search will begin immediately in pursuit of the next West Point athletic director. An interim director will be appointed upon Corrigan’s departure.