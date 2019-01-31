Gymnastics shines in road meet at Springfield
Led by senior Cole Casanova, the Army West Point Gymnastics team defeated Springfield, 395.050-388.050, Jan. 26 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Casanova championed the meet with a career-high 82.350 in the all-around. The senior captain placed first in five of his six events.
Army highlights and meet notes
• Casanova garnered a career-high 82.350 in the meet.
• He championed five of his six events.
• As a team, the Black Knights posted a program record score on floor exercise today combining for a 69.650.
• Apart from the all-around, Casanova had career-highs in three events.
Competition
• The floor exercise gave Army a solid lead over the Pride.
• Casanova’s career-high 14.250 paced Army, while Mathew Davis (14.100) and Erik Del Cid (13.800) and Elliott Herman (13.800) followed in second and third.
• Mitch McHugh (13.700) and Taka Giese (13.500) also competed on floor.
• Brandon Shively was the runner up on pommel horse with a 13.100. Matthew Martin was third with marks of 13.050.
• Elijah-Ty Phelps posted a career-high 12.700 on the apparatus at the event.
• Vault saw Casanova soar above the competition with a career-high 14.500.
• Alejandro Suarez registered a 14.000 to place third, it was a season-best.
• Casanova tied for first on parallel bars with a season-best score of 13.500.
• Kiernan Reagan notched a career-high mark of 13.100 versus Springfield.
• Casanova tied his career-high of 13.400 on high bar today as he championed the event.
• Suarez turned out a 13.050 on high bar to place second as Giese placed third with a 13.000 to tie his career-high.
Up next
• Army hosts Navy at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lou Gross Center.