Gymnastics shines in road meet at Springfield

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Led by senior Cole Casanova, the Army West Point Gymnastics team defeated Springfield, 395.050-388.050, Jan. 26 in Springfield, Mass. Casanova championed the meet with a career-high 82.350 in the all-around. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Led by senior Cole Casanova, the Army West Point Gymnastics team defeated Springfield, 395.050-388.050, Jan. 26 in Springfield, Mass. Casanova championed the meet with a career-high 82.350 in the all-around. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

Led by senior Cole Casanova, the Army West Point Gymnastics team defeated Springfield, 395.050-388.050, Jan. 26 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Casanova championed the meet with a career-high 82.350 in the all-around. The senior captain placed first in five of his six events.

Army highlights and meet notes

• Casanova garnered a career-high 82.350 in the meet.

• He championed five of his six events.

• As a team, the Black Knights posted a program record score on floor exercise today combining for a 69.650.

• Apart from the all-around, Casanova had career-highs in three events.

Competition

• The floor exercise gave Army a solid lead over the Pride.

• Casanova’s career-high 14.250 paced Army, while Mathew Davis (14.100) and Erik Del Cid (13.800) and Elliott Herman (13.800) followed in second and third.

• Mitch McHugh (13.700) and Taka Giese (13.500) also competed on floor.

• Brandon Shively was the runner up on pommel horse with a 13.100. Matthew Martin was third with marks of 13.050.

• Elijah-Ty Phelps posted a career-high 12.700 on the apparatus at the event.

• Vault saw Casanova soar above the competition with a career-high 14.500.

• Alejandro Suarez registered a 14.000 to place third, it was a season-best.

• Casanova tied for first on parallel bars with a season-best score of 13.500.

• Kiernan Reagan notched a career-high mark of 13.100 versus Springfield.

• Casanova tied his career-high of 13.400 on high bar today as he championed the event.

• Suarez turned out a 13.050 on high bar to place second as Giese placed third with a 13.000 to tie his career-high.

Up next

• Army hosts Navy at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lou Gross Center.