Hockey starts strong, but falls to RIT 4-2

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team had a hot start at the Rochester Institute of Technology Jan. 26, but the Tigers scored three goals in the third period to take the game, 4-2, in Rochester, New York. The Black Knights were on the board first after a power play goal from junior forward Brendan Soucie (left). Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Hockey team had a hot start at the Rochester Institute of Technology Jan. 26, but the Tigers scored three goals in the third period to take the game, 4-2, in Rochester, New York. The Black Knights were on the board first after a power play goal from junior forward Brendan Soucie (left). Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team had a hot start at the Rochester Institute of Technology Jan. 26, but the Tigers scored three goals in the third period to take the game, 4-2, in Rochester, New York.

The Black Knights were on the board first after a power play goal from junior forward Brendan Soucie. However, RIT scored the following three to go ahead 3-1.

Army pulled its netminder with 4:43 to go and capitalized when senior forward Taylor Maruya brought the game within one at the 17:43 mark. The Tigers scored on the empty net with a minute remaining to put the game out of reach.

How it happened

• The Black Knights took their first lead of the weekend with a score seven minutes into the game.

• Army went on the power play and seven seconds later Soucie got the first goal of the contest.

• Dominic Franco won the faceoff getting the puck back to Dalton MacAfee at the blue line. MacAfee passed it over to Soucie waiting at the top of the red circle and fired it past Ian Andriano.

• The Tigers tied things up 3:58 into the second stanza with an even strength goal in the second.

• RIT netted two consecutive goals in the third period to go up 3-1.

• Army pulled its netminder with 4:43 to go.

• Maruya brought the game within one with a tip in goal at the doorstep at the 17:47 mark.

• MacAfee and Matt Berkovitz assisted on the play.

Army highlights and game notes

• Soucie scored goal number eight of the year.

• It marked his fifth on the power play this season and ninth in his career.

• MacAfee is now on a three-game point streak with at least one assist in both games this weekend and two points vs. Air Force two Saturday’s ago.

• MacAfee leads Army with 23 points this season on four goals and a team-best 19 helpers.

• The senior captain surpassed his season-high mark of 21 points and tied his season-high mark in assists which was set in 2017-18.

• MacAfee boasts a league-leading 16 power play points this year.

• Maruya scored his second goal of the year and has 11 in his career.

• Franco was also credited with an assist tonight and is good for six this season.

• Berkovitz had helper four of the year and his fifth point.

• Trevin Kozlowski returned to net for Army after a 10-week hiatus making 24 saves.