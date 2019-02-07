Army Rifle falls to Navy in ‘Star’ Match

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Rifle team fell to rival Navy 4,680-4,666 Feb. 2 in the 2019 Army-Navy Star Match at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center.

The Midshipmen took a big lead in smallbore they never relinquished despite a strong air rifle showing from the Black Knights.

“This is a tough loss,” head coach Web Wright said. “We shot fairly well, only two points off the program record we set last week. It just came up a little short. Navy shot well. Congratulations to them.”

Navy’s victory snaps a nine-game winning streak by the Black Knights over their rival.

“The positive side is that we moved up in the rankings a little and positioned us for a potential NCAA berth,” Wright said. “We need to shoot a good score in the qualifier on Feb. 16 and we have a good shot at earning the position.”

From a scoring standpoint, the Cadets have posted back to back strong showings. The team shot a program record 4,668 in last week’s victory over Akron.

“We will take Monday off and get back at it for the last part of the regular season,” Wright said.

Aggregate: Navy: 4,680 (Star Total: 5,846*), Army: 4,666 (Star Total: 5,822*).

• Navy’s Kestrel Kuhne topped the charts with an 1,176 aggregate.

• Senior co-captain Payne Nunn was the top scoring Cadet, posting an 1,174.

Air rifle: Navy: 2,358, Army: 2,358.

• Navy’s Kestrel Kuhne posted the top air rifle score with a 594.

• Nunn led the Black Knights with a 592.

• Sophomore Kaitlyn Kutz tied for third on the charts with a score of 591.

Smallbore: Navy: 2,322, Army: 2,308.

• Navy’s Josh Watson was the match’s top smallbore shooter with a score of 584.

• Nunn and sophomore co-captain Clayton Hanson were the highest scoring Black Knights with scores of 582.