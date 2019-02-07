Cadet Club activities

Pistol: The Pistol team hosted The Citadel for an intercollegiate pistol match on Jan. 25-26 at Tronsrue Marksmanship Center.

Army was dominant, winning all three open events for an aggregate score of 6,351 to The Citadel’s 5,878. Army won the Air Pistol event with a four-person team score of 2,203 to The Citadel’s 2,112.

Senior Team Captain Caleb Roth shot the high score of 559 out of a possible 600. Junior Sean Min shot a 555.

Seniors Garrett Plant and Liz Irving shot 545 and 544, respectively. Army shot a team score of 2,000 in Free Pistol to The Citadel’s 1,803.

Roth shot a 522 and was closely followed by Plant with a 516. Senior Hyun Yim shot a 487 and junior Keegan Buros shot a 475.

In the final event, Standard Pistol, Army won with a score of 2,148 to the Citadel’s 1,963. Buros shot the high score of 550. Seniors Quin Cochran and Liz Irving shot scores of 539 and 530, respectively. Roth shot a 529.

Judo: The U.S. Military Academy Judo team competed against members of the Royal Military College on Jan. 19. In total, at least 25 USMA cadets competed against the total of 16 RMC cadets that day.

Both institutions had a great time training and competing. A majority of the matches were won by USMA and thus USMA won the competition over RMC.