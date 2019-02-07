Gymnastics sets season-high mark vs. Navy, but drops match

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Gymnastics team posted a season-high in its 401.100-400.550 loss to Navy Feb. 2 at the Lou Gross Center.

The Black Knights notched a program record mark in still rings for the second time this season with a 67.300.

Senior Cole Casanova and freshman Mathew Davis went one-two in the all-around.

Army highlights and meet notes

• The Black Knights posted a program record on still rings with a 67.300 rating.

• Army topped its previous best mark which was set against Penn State earlier this season.

• The Black Knights’ 400.550 was the team’s top mark this season.

• Casanova championed the meet with an 80.900 in all-around and was followed by Davis with a 67.600.

• Casanova placed first on both vault and parallel bars.

• Davis championed floor exercise.

• Taka Giese helped Army to the program mark on still rings with an event-leading and career-high 13.700 score.

• Matthew Martin championed pommel horse with a career-high score.

Competition

• Davis placed first on floor with a 14.000. Erik Del Cid was second for Army in the event after turning out a 13.600.

• The Black Knights’ 65.100 on pommel horse was a season-best mark.

• Martin led the way at 13.600 and was followed by Casanova with a 13.400 who placed third.

• Army had a strong showing on still rings as Giese (13.700) placed first and Davis (13.600) and Casanova (13.600) had the top performances.

• Vault saw Casanova notch a career-best mark of 14.550 after a near flawless routine. Del Cid was just shy of his career-high with a 14.350 to place third.

• Casanova now ranks second all-time on vault for the Black Knights.

• Parallel bars saw Casanova as the champion with a career-high 13.850.

• Rex Scott anchored the Black Knights on high bar and stuck his landing to blow out his previous scores and set a new standard at 13.400.

• Darrel Yamamura followed suit with a 13.300 on the apparatus.

Up next

• The Black Knights travel to Annapolis, Maryland, this weekend for the All-Academy Championships.