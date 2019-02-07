Gymnastics sets season-high mark vs. Navy, but drops match
The Army West Point Gymnastics team posted a season-high in its 401.100-400.550 loss to Navy Feb. 2 at the Lou Gross Center.
The Black Knights notched a program record mark in still rings for the second time this season with a 67.300.
Senior Cole Casanova and freshman Mathew Davis went one-two in the all-around.
Army highlights and meet notes
• The Black Knights posted a program record on still rings with a 67.300 rating.
• Army topped its previous best mark which was set against Penn State earlier this season.
• The Black Knights’ 400.550 was the team’s top mark this season.
• Casanova championed the meet with an 80.900 in all-around and was followed by Davis with a 67.600.
• Casanova placed first on both vault and parallel bars.
• Davis championed floor exercise.
• Taka Giese helped Army to the program mark on still rings with an event-leading and career-high 13.700 score.
• Matthew Martin championed pommel horse with a career-high score.
Competition
• Davis placed first on floor with a 14.000. Erik Del Cid was second for Army in the event after turning out a 13.600.
• The Black Knights’ 65.100 on pommel horse was a season-best mark.
• Martin led the way at 13.600 and was followed by Casanova with a 13.400 who placed third.
• Army had a strong showing on still rings as Giese (13.700) placed first and Davis (13.600) and Casanova (13.600) had the top performances.
• Vault saw Casanova notch a career-best mark of 14.550 after a near flawless routine. Del Cid was just shy of his career-high with a 14.350 to place third.
• Casanova now ranks second all-time on vault for the Black Knights.
• Parallel bars saw Casanova as the champion with a career-high 13.850.
• Rex Scott anchored the Black Knights on high bar and stuck his landing to blow out his previous scores and set a new standard at 13.400.
• Darrel Yamamura followed suit with a 13.300 on the apparatus.
Up next
• The Black Knights travel to Annapolis, Maryland, this weekend for the All-Academy Championships.