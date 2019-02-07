Holy Cross outlasts the Black Knights, 5-4, on the road

Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

In a high scoring affair, the Army West Point Hockey team fell, 5-4, to Holy Cross Feb. 2 in Worcester, Mass. The Crusaders scored back-to-back goals in the first period and would never fall behind as Army and Holy Cross traded goals throughout the remainder of the evening. Freshman defenseman Marshal Plunkett scored a goal at 3:14 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4, however, Holy Cross scored the winning goal with seven minutes remaining.