Men’s Track and Field claim ‘Star’ against Navy

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team defeated rival Navy to claim the ‘Star’ in the 2019 Army-Navy Indoor Star Meet Feb. 2.

The Black Knights were strong across the board in a decisive 100-81 win at Gillis Field House.

The win was a part of a sweep of Navy by Army’s Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams. Army and Navy are now tied at seven in the 2018-19 Star Series presented by USAA,

Army’s 100-point performance is only the program’s third in the history of the Indoor Star Meet. This also marks just the fifth time that the Black Knights have claimed both the men’s and women’s indoor meet.

Coach’s Corner: Head Coach Mike Smith

“I was really pleased with how our men performed today. I told our team last night that there would be some ups and downs in the meet, but as it turned out, we really had almost no mistakes. We have a good team with almost no holes and that showed today.

“I don’t know if we could have done anything better. We have a lot of personal bests out there today. The guys in the throws were great, our jumpers were special, the sprint/hurdle guys were dominant and the middle distance and distance crew stepped up and got the job done where they needed to. We were not perfect, but we were very close.

“To win dual meets, you have to have winners or you need to have depth. We have both. We won 12 of the 17 events and we picked up a lot of the secondary points. It has taken us some time to build the roster up to this level, but we have done it with a patient approach and here we are.

“Ben Sims and Tyrese Bender were incredible today. It is one thing to win, it is another thing to sweep and then to put up the marks they put up? Incredible.

“Geoff Kirk won the shot today and broke his own personal record. Prior to last week, that record has stood since 1979. I can’t say enough about that kind of performance. Lots of people set personal best marks at track meets. Our kids are doing it in a dual meet. That is really, really hard to do. I know I sound like I am gushing, but there is nothing comfortable about these meets. If you don’t perform, you get chewed up and spit out and that didn’t happen to our kids today.

“I told them last night that no one would give them anything today. That’s what happened. We didn’t have anything given to us, we went and took it from them.

“Today was great, but we are not finished. You have to have a short memory in sports and our conference championship is in two weeks. That title has eluded us and I know the guys are ready. It is a great day to be a Black Knight.”

Event winners:

• Men’s 60mh: Justin Young—7.93;

• Men’s 60m: Kevin Dyer—6.86;

• Men’s 200m: Kedrin Jefferson—21.49;

• Men’s 500m: Tyrell Maddox—1:03.55;

• Men’s 800m: Jackson Sullivan—1:53.11;

• Men’s 3000m: Marshall Beatty—8:18.31;

• Men’s 4×400: Justin Young, Tarik Samuel, Aidan Christensen and Tyrell Maddox—3:16.13;

• Men’s 4×800: Michael Altenburg, Christian Wright, Keegan Smith and Jackson Sullivan—7:52.95;

• Men’s Long Jump: Ben Sims—7.05;

• Men’s High Jump: Jeff Giannettino—2.14;

• Men’s Triple Jump: Ben Sims—14.93;

• Men’s Shot Put: Geoff Kirk—17.94 (program record).