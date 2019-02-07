West Point honors FDR at annual wreath-laying

Courtesy Photos

In commemoration of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 137th birthday, the U.S. Corps of Cadets Honor Guard (2nd Regiment), U.S. Military Academy Honor Guard firing party and Commandant Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland attended the ceremony to celebrate the life and leadership of Roosevelt Jan. 30 at the Frankilin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park, N.Y. Despite the weather, the West Point contingent arrived, however the ceremony took place inside the museum instead of the burial site. Gilland places a wreath from the President of the United States to honor the 32nd President of the United States.