With Grant Hall closed, DCA offers food truck behind Pershing Barracks

Photo by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Due to Grant Hall closing for renovations, the Directorate of Cadet Activities has set up a food truck in the courtyard behind Pershing Baracks. The truck is open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is open from noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The food truck offers a wide variety of items from a breakfast and lunch menu and it is open to all staff, faculty and cadets.