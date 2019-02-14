Cadet Club activities

Marathon: The Army-West Point Marathon team kicked off the spring season with an awesome local 20k in Fairfield, Connecticut, Sunday as a part of the Boston Build-up series.

Despite it being 20 degrees and fairly hilly, the team came out with some great times under their belts. Class of 2021 Cadet Chase Hogeboom led the team coming in at 1:14:09 closely tailed by team captain and Class of 2020 Cadet Murray Johnston at 1:14:28 coming in fourth and fifth, respectively.

On the women’s side, Class of 2022 Cadet Emily DiNallo claimed a seventh-place finish at 1:28:36 on the female side. The team will compete in the next Boston Build-Up race, which is March 3 for the 25k in Silvermine, Connecticut.

Mountaineering: Class of 2019 Cadet Jack Roche and Class of 2020 Cadets Keegan Fitzpatrick and Ed Coleman went on a trip section with the Army West Point Mountaineering Club Feb. 3 to ice climb in the Catskills mountains in Tannersville, New York. The group hiked into the Hillier Ravine and climbed over seven pitches of ice. Roche got to do his first ice lead. The club worked on ice climbing specific skills such as V-threads, and ice screw placements, while also moving quickly and efficiently through terrain. The trip concluded with descending the ravine using ice and tree anchors to rappel.