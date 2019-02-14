Cadets host first Girl Scout overnight at Christl

Courtesy Photos

February 14th, 2019 | In Focus, News

::

Cadets who are part of the Corbin Forum hosted Girl Scout troops from New York and New Jersey to create the inaugural Girl Scout Overnight Jan. 25-27 at Christl Arena. On Jan. 25, the first Girl Scout Camp out occurred. Facilitated by West Point’s Corbin Forum, this event aimed to bring Girl Scouts between the ages of 5 and 14 to West Point to have a fun team-bonding experience through camping out on the basketball court while watching a movie and doing crafts. The Corbin Forum’s sister program, Fireworks, led a workshop focusing on creating not only a fun camp out experience and way for girls to become exposed to West Point’s women, but also teach them the importance of goal setting and confidence.