Cadets host first Girl Scout overnight at Christl

Courtesy Photos

Cadets who are part of the Corbin Forum hosted Girl Scout troops from New York and New Jersey to create the inaugural Girl Scout Overnight Jan. 25-27 at Christl Arena. On Jan. 25, the first Girl Scout Camp out occurred. Facilitated by West Point’s Corbin Forum, this event aimed to bring Girl Scouts between the ages of 5 and 14 to West Point to have a fun team-bonding experience through camping out on the basketball court while watching a movie and doing crafts. The Corbin Forum’s sister program, Fireworks, led a workshop focusing on creating not only a fun camp out experience and way for girls to become exposed to West Point’s women, but also teach them the importance of goal setting and confidence.