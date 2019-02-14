Kiernan receives SecArmy Award for heroic actions

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/PAO

Lieutenant William S. Kiernan, lead firefighter (Hazardous Materials/Basic Life Support), West Point Fire Department, receives the Secretary of the Army Award for Valor for heroic actions on June 14, 2018 from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and Command Sgt. Maj. Jack H. Love Feb. 6 in the Thayer Award Room. Kiernan encountered a car accident with the vehicle upright but mostly submerged in pond off of Route 293. The car’s occupant was unconscious with his head underwater and severely bleeding from the head and facial trauma. Kiernan immediately waded through brush and chest-deep water to the car and entered through its sun roof. He quickly raised the victim’s head from the water, cleared his airway and began medical treatment. When aid arrived, he helped stabilize and remove the patient. His actions saved the victim’s life.