Offensive barrage helps Women’s Lacrosse defeat Iona, 18-8

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Seven different cadets scored, including four with hat tricks including sophomore midfielder Samantha Stewart (above), to help the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team open its 2019 season with an 18-8 victory over Iona Feb. 9 at Michie Stadium. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Seven different cadets scored, including four with hat tricks including sophomore midfielder Samantha Stewart (above), to help the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team open its 2019 season with an 18-8 victory over Iona Feb. 9 at Michie Stadium. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

Seven different cadets scored, including four with hat tricks, to help the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team open its 2019 season with an 18-8 victory over Iona Feb. 9 at Michie Stadium.

The foursome of freshman midfielder Jackie Brattan, junior midfielder Manuela Cortes, freshman midfielder Megan Raftery and sophomore midfielder Samantha Stewart led the offensive charge, combining for 14 of the Black Knights’ (1-0) 18 goals opposite the Gaels (0-1), while each tallied a hat trick.

Freshman attack Caroline Raymond, sophomore midfielder Rilee Scott and junior attack Nikki Polhamus also netted a score in the game.

Sophomore midfielder Juliana Dworschak had a standout performance after finishing with a game-high eight draw controls. Her effectiveness on the draw control allowed Army to stay on the attack, gain more offensive possessions and score the most goals in a season opener in program history.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 2-0 all-time versus Iona.

• The 18 goals scored were the most by an Army team since the Black Knights tallied 19 against Wofford on March 8, 2018.

• It was also the most goals scored in a home opener in program history.

• Cortes tallied the seventh hat trick of her career.

• Brattan recorded her third-career hat trick and tied a career-high in goals scored with three.

• Raftery’s three goals tied her career mark.

• It was her third-career hat trick.

• Stewart notched her sixth-career hat trick and tied her career-high in goals scored with four.

• She only needed six shots to net her four scores.

• The junior also added four ground balls and six draw controls.

•Dowrshack’s eight draw controls was one shy of tying the program record.

• Raymond recorded her first collegiate score and posted her first career multi-goal outing.

• The freshman tallied a game-high two assists.

• Six different Cadets scored in the first half.

• Army outshot Iona, 40-22, and had a 29-15 advantage in shots on goal.

• The Black Knights held a 24-12 second-half shot advantage.

• Twenty-one of the Black Knights’ 24 shots in the second half were put on goal.

• The Cadets won 20 draw controls, compared to Iona’s eight.

• Maddie Burns recorded her 16th collegiate win.

How it happened

• After exchanging goals for the first couple minutes of action, the Gaels took their first lead of the game with 16:59 remaining in the opening half. The Iona lead held for a little over four minutes until the Black Knights offense came to life.

• Army won four of the next five draw controls and a score by Polhamus off a feed from Raymond sparked a 5-0 run that lasted the final 12:11 of the frame. Army’s defense did not allow the Gaels to take a single shot on goal over that stretch.

• The Black Knights’ scoring run carried into the second half and four goals in the opening eight minutes gave the Cadets an 11-3 advantage. Brattan, Cortes, Raftery and Stewart each netted a pair of goals for Army over the 9-0 run.

• Iona trimmed the deficit to six, 12-6, after outscoring Army 3-1 over a four-minute stretch, but the Black Knights countered immediately with three-straight goals from Cortes, Raftery and Brattan.

•The Gaels responded with two unanswered scores to make it a 15-8 game, but that would be as close as Iona would get as Army closed things out with a trio of goals in the final seven minutes of play to secure the home win.