Sullivan sends Army Wrestling to fifth straight win

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Ben Sullivan picked up a pin to secure the team’s fifth-straight victory with a 22-19 win over Bucknell Sunday at Christl Arena. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications Freshman Ben Sullivan picked up a pin to secure the team’s fifth-straight victory with a 22-19 win over Bucknell Sunday at Christl Arena. Photo provided by Army Athletic Communications

Trailing by three heading into the heavyweight bout, freshman Ben Sullivan of the Army West Point Wrestling team picked up a pin to secure the team’s fifth-straight victory with a 22-19 win over Bucknell Sunday afternoon at Christl Arena.

Sullivan carried a 1-0 lead into the third period when he started in the top position.

The New Paris, Ohio native managed to tilt his opponent and flip the Bison heavyweight onto his back for the pin at 5:26 to lock up the win for the home side.

The Black Knights improved to 7-2 on the year and remain perfect against EIWA opponents at 6-0. The Bison dropped to 6-8 and 4-4 in conference duals.

How it happened

• 125 lbs.: Sophomore Ryan Hetrick decision over Jakob Campbell, 3-1, SV-1 (Army leads, 3-0);

• 133 lbs.: David Campbell pinned sophomore Lane Peters at 4:28 (Bucknell leads, 6-3);

• 141 lbs.: #28 freshman Corey Shie major decision over Noah Levett, 13-3 (Army leads, 7-6);

• 149 lbs.: Matthew Kolonia pinned junior Noah Hanau at 5:45 (Bucknell leads, 12-7);

• 157 lbs.: #10 Zach Hartman major decision over #22 junior Lucas Weiland, 8-0 (Bucknell leads, 16-7);

• 165 lbs.: Junior Cael McCormick decision over D.J. Hollingshead, 14-8 (Bucknell leads, 16-10);

• 174 lbs.: #19 junior Ben Harvey decision over Frankie Guida, Jr., 8-5 (Bucknell leads, 16-13);

• 184 lbs.: #22 junior Noah Stewart decision over Kyle Inlander, 2-0 (Tied, 16-16);

• 197 lbs.: Drew Phillips dec. over #4 senior Rocco Caywood, 7-3 (Bucknell leads, 19-16);

• 285 lbs.: Ben Sullivan pinned Eric Chakonis at 5:26 (Army leads, 22-19).

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 13-4 in the all-time series with Bucknell.

• The Black Knights remain perfect in conference duals at 6-0, its best start against EIWA foes since 2005-06.

• The Black Knights have won five-straight duals, their longest streak since 2016-17.

• Army won its seventh dual of the season, tying the 2016-17 squad for the most in the Kevin Ward era.

• Hetrick earned his first-career dual win.

• Shie posted his 15th bonus point win of the season.

• The Fairfield, Ohio, native and Harvey remained tied for the most wins on the team with 23.

• Harvey documented his team-leading eighth dual win of the year.

• Stewart collected his 15th win of the season.

• The Lewistown, Pennyslvania, native notched his fifth dual win of his junior campaign.

• Sullivan sent the Black Knights fans home happy with his fourth pin of the season.