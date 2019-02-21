Army takes No. 1 LSU to limit

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

The Army West Point Baseball team saw No. 1 LSU hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to steal the win Feb. 16, 6-5, in Baton Rouge, La. The Black Knights held a slim 5-3 edge heading into the bottom of the ninth thanks in part to sophomore first baseman Anthony Giachin’s bases clearing double to right center in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, their nationally-ranked opponent kicked off the final frame with back-to-back walks before registering their fifth long ball in a two-day span to leave the Black Knights shocked. Senior shortstop Trey Martin finished with a single and a double for his first multi-hit game of the year. The senior also accounted for one run batted in and two of Army’s final five runs. Senior pitcher Daniel Burggraaf (above) was solid in his first start of the year, going 6 1/3 innings allowing four hits and three runs, just one of which was earned, in the no decision. The senior added a game-high five strikeouts as well.