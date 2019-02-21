Cadet Club activities

Aviation: The West Point Flying team had an outstanding training day Feb. 10 in New Windsor, New York. Four cadets were checked out in the Piper Cherokee aircraft, two of the ground team members were given local area orientation flights and the simulator ran throughout the day. The day was in preparation to beat Navy and Coast Guard in April. Aviation: The West Point Flying team had an outstanding training day Feb. 10 in New Windsor, New York. Four cadets were checked out in the Piper Cherokee aircraft, two of the ground team members were given local area orientation flights and the simulator ran throughout the day. The day was in preparation to beat Navy and Coast Guard in April.

Ski Patrol: The West Point Ski Patrol enjoyed some outstanding training Feb. 8-10 at Mount Snow in Jacksonville, Vermont. This was the first time the patrol trained there and is looking forward to a long relationship between the two patrols. Patrollers and candidates worked sled and toboggan drills, practicing evacuating patients on challenging terrain. And everyone enjoyed team bonding over meals, music and games at the Dumaine Bed & Breakfast.

Climbing: The Army Competitive Climbing team participated in a collegiate-level sport climbing competition Feb. 9 at the Rock Climb Fairfield Gym in Fairfield, Connecticut. Twenty cadets from the climbing team participated in a local CS competition. Of note, Class of 2022 Cadet Elizabeth Bradley took first place overall in the female category. Class of 2019 Cadet Aaron Finch placed 16th in the male category.