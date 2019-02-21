Captains lead Hockey on way to thrilling OT win

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior defenseman Dalton MacAfee brings the puck into the offensive zone late in the game against Mercyhurst. MacAfee would go on to score the game-winning goal with 1.7 seconds left in overtime to lift Army West Point Hockey over Mercyhurst Feb. 16 at Tate Rink.

With 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime, senior defenseman Dalton MacAfee scored the game-winning goal to lift the Army West Point Hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Mercyhurst Feb. 16 at Tate Rink.

Down by one with 1:14 remaining, a goal by junior forward Zach Evancho forced the extra time and poised the Black Knights for the victory.

Junior goaltender Matt Penta earned his first collegiate win in net.

How it happened

• Army was first on the board for the second night in a row.

• The Black Knights scored 3:18 into the action during a power play.

• Junior forward Mason Krueger moved the puck over to junior defenseman Alex Wilkinson on the boards who then connected with freshman forward Daniel Haider.

• Haider took advantage of an open lane and scored top shelf for the advantage.

• The Lakers scored at the 8:26 mark of the period to tie things up.

• Mercyhurst struck again with 3:13 to go in the second frame.

• While killing off a penalty, senior forward Taylor Maruya stole the puck in front of the Mercyhurst bench and scored a shorthanded score to tie the game.

• The Lakers went ahead 3-2 however with an even-strength goal at the 18:02 mark.

• Forty-four seconds later, the Black Knights forced overtime with an extra-man goal.

• Wilkinson fired a shot wide which bounced off the boards behind the net finding MacAfee.

• He took a shot from the goal line which set up Evancho to tap in the open net from the left side of the crease and tie the game.

• The teams headed into overtime even at three goals apiece

• With under 10 seconds remaining in the extra frame, senior forward Trevor Fidler fought the puck off the boards to Evancho behind the Mercychurst net.

• Evancho fired the puck into the slot and found MacAfee who buried a snap shot home for the game winner with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Army highlights and game notes

• For the third time this season, Army and Mercyhurst played an overtime game.

• The Black Knights went 3-0-1 against the Lakers this season.

• This was the second overtime victory over Mercyhurst this year, the last coming in October.

• Penta picked up his first collegiate win, turning aside 24 shots.

• MacAfee netted just the second game-winner in his career.

• The senior captain finished the night with a goal and an assist for his 10th multi-point game this year alone and 15th in his career.

• MacAfee boasts five scores in 2018-19 and 23 helpers.

• He leads the Black Knights with 28 points.

• Evancho forced extra time for the second time in six games.

• The junior scored with a little over a minute to go in regulation and earned the primary assist on the game-winner.

• Evancho has produced five multi-point games this season and 15 in his career.

• The Buffalo, New York, native has scored 10 goals on the year and has 16 assists for 26 points.

• Wilkinson dished out two assists in the game to bring his yearly total to 18 and career tally to 46.

• The junior now has 22 points on the year and 59 in an Army sweater.

• Tonight marked Wilkinson’s fourth game this year with multiple assists, while it was his seventh multi-point performance.

• In his career, he has eight multi-assist games and 15 with multiple points.

• Haider’s goal was the rookie’s fourth of the season and eighth point.

• Krueger posted his seventh assist of 2018-19 and the 10th of his career.

• Fidler garnered a helper on the game-winner to mark his seventh of the year as well.

• The senior has 30 in an Army sweater and totals 54 career points, 11 of which come from this season.

• The Black Knights snapped a 10-game winless streak in Atlantic Hockey contests.