Crow, JIOHS student, is one of 15,000 finalists for National Merit Scholarship

Enoch Crow (right), the National Merit Scholarship finalist from James I. O’Neill High School, stands with JIOHS principal Debbie M. Brand after he received a letter on being one of the 15,000 finalists in the country. “We are very proud of Enoch, though not at all surprised by this recognition,” Brand said. “Enoch is a model student, a great person and a true leader at O’Neill. He is not only hardworking and bright, but also consistently kind and respectful to the people around him. We wish him luck moving forward in the final round (of the scholarship selection process) and know that, whether he wins or not, he will continue to achieve great things in the future.”