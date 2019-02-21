Kiernan receives thanks from person he saved

In last week’s Pointer View, Lt. William S. Kiernan, lead firefighter (Hazardous Materials/Basic Life Support), West Point Fire Department, appeared when he received the Secretary of the Army Award for Valor (above) for his heroic actions of saving a victim of a car accident submerged in a pond June 14, 2018. Due to production of the paper and timing, a quote from Capt. Michael Russo, Company F-3 tactical officer, whom Kiernan rescued, did not make it into last week’s paper. However, here is the quote submitted by Russo and his thanks to Kiernan for saving his life. “There is no doubt in my mind that I am alive today because of the heroic actions by Lt. Kiernan. At the time of the accident, my wife was five months pregnant with our first son and if Lt. Kiernan had not gone into the water to save me, my son would have grown up without a father. Not a day goes by that I don’t look at my son and think about what his life would have been like if Lt. Kiernan hadn’t been driving by the scene of the accident as my car entered the water. Not only am I thankful that Lt. Kiernan was driving by at the perfect time, but I am also thankful he is the type of person who without hesitation put his own safety aside to save my life. The impact he made on my life and the lives of my entire family is something that cannot be put into words. My family and I are forever grateful for the heroic man that he is.”